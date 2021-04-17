Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID-19, said no patient should be denied treatment.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the COVID-19 situation along with Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials.

"Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment," Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and recently urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital. Delhi Friday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.

On November 18 last year, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatality count in Delhi till April 15 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued an order "reiterating the guidelines of COVID-19 dead body management to ensure better management of dead bodies of COVID positive/suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals" under the Delhi government.

On Thursday and Wednesday, the city had recorded 16,699 and 17,282 cases respectively.

This the fifth record daily rise in cases in the national capital in the last six days.

