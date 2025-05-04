Politics
Minister calls for cargo compartments, expansion of green energy use in metro
SummaryManohar Lal said that urban transport systems like the Delhi Metro have become an indispensable part of urban living, and added that cargo compartments can be added to metro, enabling small businessmen, vendors, and hawkers to transport their goods across the city to reduce energy consumption.
New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal has called for the expansion of renewable energy use within metro operations, proposing even cargo compartments for small businesses, to help India's energy transition goals.
