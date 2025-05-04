Minister calls for cargo compartments, expansion of green energy use in metro

New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal has called for the expansion of renewable energy use within metro operations, proposing even cargo compartments for small businesses, to help India's energy transition goals.

Addressing an event in the national capital, the minister said that the continued expansion and modernization of metro rail infrastructure is key to building smart, inclusive, and future-ready urban centres. He was speaking at the 31st foundation day of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday.

Also read: Hyderabad, Bengaluru shine among metro airports in footfall growth; new Noida, Navi Mumbai facilities set for takeoff

He said that urban transport systems like the Delhi Metro have become an indispensable part of urban living, and added that cargo compartments can be added to metro, enabling small businessmen, vendors, and hawkers to seamlessly transport their goods across the city to save time, reduce energy consumption, and enhance business efficiency, according to an official statement.

He noted that by 2047, nearly half of India’s population will reside in urban areas, making it imperative to plan and strengthen urban mobility infrastructure.

Also read: Africa's charcoal economy

Delhi Metro has been integrating solar energy to its operations and a significant portion of its energy consumption comes from renewable energy. In February, it launched first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation on Metro Viaduct at Okhla Vihar Metro station and 1MW rooftop solar power plant installed at Khyber Pass depot.

India has set itself ambitious energy transition goals to fight climate change, boost energy security, and drive economic growth. These goals include ramping up renewable energy capacity, promoting electric vehicle adoption, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Also read: This defence stock rose 1,300% in five years. Its growth story isn't over yet

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune metro rails also have received (Indian Green Building Council) Certification for their commitment to sustainable designs and the use of green material to further minimize their environmental impact.

In December 2024, the Union cabinet approved Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro Rail project, the 26.46-km-long Rithala-Kundli corridor, in bid to enhance connectivity between the national capital and Haryana. The Rithala-Kundli corridor, with a cost of ₹6,230 crore, will be executed by DMRC--a 50:50 special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the central and Delhi governments--over a four-year period.