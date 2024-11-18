How a real estate mogul became Trump’s Middle East point man
Joshua Chaffin , Deborah Acosta , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
SummarySteve Witkoff is a dealmaker and close ally of the president-elect. But he has no diplomatic experience and is likely to view the crisis in part as a complicated property negotiation
MIAMI—The gilded reception at Mar-a-Lago was to celebrate the wedding of Zach Witkoff, a young real estate scion, and his actress wife, Sophi Knight.
