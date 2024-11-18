How a real estate mogul became Trump’s Middle East point man

Elon Musk may be Trump’s most visible new “bestie" since throwing his weight and money behind the president-elect’s campaign, but Witkoff has been one of Trump’s closest and most constant friends on his climb back to power. Witkoff traveled with Trump throughout his campaign and stayed with him at Mar-a-Lago in the week leading up to election day. Witkoff was golfing with Trump on the day of an attempted assassination in September.