How America’s internal feuds aggravate global threats

Meantime, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the two most important international gatherings of the year—the Group of 20 summit meeting in Rome and the big international climate-change conference in Scotland—in part out of coronavirus fears, but also to prepare for a Communist Party Central Committee meeting this week that will pave the way for him to begin an unprecedented third term as China’s leader. Chinese intimidation of Hong Kong and Taiwan continues apace, and the Pentagon said in an annual report on the Chinese military that Beijing is expanding its nuclear arsenal so rapidly that it could have twice as many nuclear warheads in coming years as previously projected.