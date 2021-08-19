How can  the new rebate scheme help exporters?

The refunds for the taxes paid by exporters under the scheme would be credited to an exporter’s ledger account with the customs, and can be used to pay basic customs duty on imported goods. The credits can also be transferred to other importers. The rebate will have to be claimed as a percentage of the freight-on-board value of exports. For certain export items, a fixed quantum of rebate amount per unit may also be notified. A monitoring and audit mechanism has been put in place to physically verify the records on a sample basis.