How China’s crackdown could benefit Indian tech

Singh is not alone. The Mandarin-speaking world of venture capital in India is abuzz with speculation of a potential shift in certain foreign investments from China towards India. Since late last year, China’s President Xi Jinping has been tightening the state’s grip on the Chinese private sector, which contributes over 60% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the world’s second-largest economy. The ongoing game of Chinese chequers between the state and China’s powerful tech firms inevitably raise questions about whether Xi’s gambit will end up giving India an advantage in garnering greater foreign investment inflows, at least until the dust settles. India is not only a relatively more stable alternative, but the country is also home to a fast-growing digital economy, with an estimated 750 million Indians already online, which includes about 360 million online learners.