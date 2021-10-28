COP26 and the weight of great expectations

Being the largest emitter of GHGs after the US and China, countries have been pushing India to commit to a “net zero" deadline—the year by which India’s emissions will equal the GHGs taken out from the air through carbon sinks (forests). The world would also like to see India’s national commitments to include its ambitious plan to generate 450 gigawatt of energy through renewable sources. India says “net zero by 2050" could constrain the country’s economic growth. The second, it says depends on getting promised finances and the technology from rich countries.