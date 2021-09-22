How new global tax rules may reshape India

The other element of the proposed new tax framework endorsed by most countries is a global minimum corporate tax rate, which is likely to be 15%. A dent in the appeal of certain low-tax countries could in turn boost India’s attractiveness at a time when New Delhi is offering tax incentives for setting up factories locally. The lowest corporate tax rate that India charges is 15%, which new manufacturing companies are eligible to claim. Since this is on par with the proposed global minimum tax rate, it is not likely to impact new investments into India. On the other hand, Indian companies will be unwilling to set up intermediary firms in jurisdictions such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as India will get the right to tax profits in such ‘low-tax’ jurisdictions under the proposed regime.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}