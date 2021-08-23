How partisan attitudes shape views on India’s pandemic management

The partisan divide in views would have been easy to dismiss if this were a result of differing personal experiences. However, the data does not suggest any impact of personal experiences on respondents’ political judgements. Regardless of whether or not they saw people in their immediate vicinity face distress in getting medical oxygen or timely treatment, respondents’ assessment of the government remained unchanged. Even losing a family member to covid does not make one more critical of the government’s performance. We are unable to find any significant divergence in views using the metrics of age, class, and educational attainments. Only when the party affiliation filter is applied, do we find a stark divergence in such assessments.