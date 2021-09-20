How sustainable is India’s exports boom?

Indian exporters have alleged that global shipping companies are forming cartels to restrict the supply of containers, and have sought government intervention to regulate them. According to the United Nations Conference Trade and Development (UNCTAD), around 80% of global trade by volume takes place through the sea route. A handful of global shipping companies dominate the sector. Their profits have rocketed in 2020 and 2021 due to a steep increase in freight rates, which is a direct consequence of the lower supply of containers. For example, Wan Hai Lines, has reported a 128% year-on-year growth in revenues in 2020-21. The Business Standard reported in August that India has experienced a 15% fall in the supply of shipping containers in 2021, based on estimates from the Directorate General of Shipping. This is due to a range of factors such as low ship calls due to the pandemic and shortage of space in ports.

