The organizations that lend, invest and regulate the world’s money are taking on climate change. There was a flurry of announcements at the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday, where former central banker Mark Carney worked to reach global agreements with the financial sector to use their sway to reduce emissions. Here are some of the key points and what they mean.

Why does the financial sector matter for climate change?

The world’s banks and investors can deliver the financing needed to get the world on the pathway to reducing carbon emissions. They could provide cheap and plentiful financing for green energy producers and make it more costly for fossil-fuel producers to raise cash. Investors have been at the forefront of pushing change in corporate thinking. Banks are catching up, pledging to align their financing portfolios and lending power to persuade clients to get aboard too.

How much money are we talking about and is it enough?

There has been a rush of new signatories to Mr. Carney’s Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, including a flurry right before the meeting began. The group has some combined $130 trillion in assets, compared with just $5 trillion committed to address climate change in 2020, according to the group. They say they can finance $100 trillion worth of projects over the next 30 years. Analysts have estimated somewhere north of $150 trillion is needed to reduce carbon emissions enough to limit climate change.

What steps are they agreeing to take?

The banks, pension funds, insurers, asset managers and others who have signed up are pledging to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, and to make significant progress in the next five years. The groups are expected to be held to science-based targets that fit strict global rules on what counts and what doesn’t. And, importantly for skeptics, the members are supposed to report on their progress each year.

What do the accountants think?

The number crunchers are trying to give companies ways to tell the world how much carbon they and their products use.

Proposed new voluntary rules from the International Financial Reporting Standards, the group that oversees accounting in most of the world, are designed to standardize what is reported. Rules being drafted by the Securities and Exchange Commission will do the same thing. The aim is to ensure the framework for reporting climate data doesn’t clash with the accounting rules used for financial information.

Most big companies voluntarily report at least some climate data, such as their greenhouse-gas emissions. But the depth and quality of the reporting varies markedly. The new standards will add consistency and comparability to the numbers.

What are regulators doing about climate?

Regulators are concerned that climate change could precipitate a financial crisis. The risks to companies—and the firms that lend to them—include the physical effects of global warming, such as flooding and hurricanes. Central banks and other regulators are working on rules to protect the financial system in case lenders and investors lose lots of money betting on fossil fuels.

Companies also face a financial hazard from the expected switch to a lower-carbon economy. Depending on the speed and scale of that change, it could have a big impact on the value of assets such as oil reserves.

Some companies are already disclosing stress test results as part of their “going concern" accounting test of financial viability. British oil giant BP PLC said in a financial filing last year that a stress test had indicated it could continue to operate as a going concern for at least a year even if the price of oil fell to zero.

