How the financial sector is addressing climate change—and why it matters

There has been a rush of new signatories to Mr. Carney’s Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, including a flurry right before the meeting began. The group has some combined $130 trillion in assets, compared with just $5 trillion committed to address climate change in 2020, according to the group. They say they can finance $100 trillion worth of projects over the next 30 years. Analysts have estimated somewhere north of $150 trillion is needed to reduce carbon emissions enough to limit climate change.