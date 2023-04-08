How to measure poverty

Poverty measures are also important for tracking the impact of policy. The World Bank, for example, uses an international poverty line to compare poverty across countries. Based on what constitutes poverty in the 28 poorest countries, the threshold of $2.15 (expressed in 2017 prices and adjusted for currency differences) is the global benchmark for extreme poverty. By this measure, the proportion of the world’s population living in extreme poverty dropped from more than 35% in 1990 to less than 10% in 2019. According to a study published by researchers at the Centre for Global Development, a think-tank, in March 2023, this ratio could fall to 2% by 2050 with the right economic conditions.

