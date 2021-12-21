How the new warehousing policy will transform India's logistics

The new policy is aimed at improving logistics throughout the country. The idea is to minimize pollution and traffic congestion in major cities. The modern warehouses will house cold-storage chains and will be able to store all kinds of cargo—wet and dry. These facilities are expected to come up outside city centres so that large trucks carrying the cargo do not need to enter the city to unload their goods. This will also help boost bulk carrying capacity and save fuel. These large vehicles can transport more goods compared to the smaller trucks we are used to seeing in cities.