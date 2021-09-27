How weak drug laws are costing lives

All this means that more than a year and nine months after the children died in Ramnagar, the Himachal Pradesh administration has still not prosecuted the firm. Moreover, Digital Vision continues to manufacture its full complement of drugs, except medicines containing propylene glycol. In Baddi, Monu and Monika are continuing with their lives. They are still grieving the loss of their first child, but they are also in debt. Monika says she footed bills of over ₹1.5 lakh for her daughter’s lengthy treatment. “I had to borrow money from everywhere. I had nothing left at the end of it," she told Mint.

