Why India is rewriting its bankruptcy code

A large number of legacy cases could not be rescued. In many cases, delays proved to be inordinate as stakeholders fought lengthy court battles. About three fourths of the 1,682 ongoing cases were pending for more than 270 days as of June-end. The parliamentary standing committee on finance led by Jayant Sinha had in August flagged the steep haircut taken by lenders in many resolved cases and recommended a review of the IBC to see if it has served its purpose. Also, 47% of the 2,859 cases that were concluded were liquidated, though the 14% that got rescued accounted for three-fourths of the asset value in these cases.