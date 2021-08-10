How’s  a database going to help migrant workers?

The government is expected to roll out the database by the end of August. It comes more than a year after the mass reverse migration of workers following the nationwide lockdown imposed on 25 March 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The exercise has been delayed and the second wave of covid-19 exposed the shortcomings. The Supreme Court criticized the Union labour ministry, saying it showed “unpardonable" apathy towards such workers. Officially, over 11 million people went back home during the first wave. Many had to walk back, highlighting the plight of migrants.