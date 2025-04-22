Govt proposes global safety norms for hydrogen cylinders, vehicles in draft rules update

New Delhi: In a significant step to improve safety in the handling and use of gas cylinders—especially those used for hydrogen—the government has proposed a set of amendments to the Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016.

The draft, notified on 15 April by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), introduces global standards and advanced testing protocols aimed at making India’s hydrogen infrastructure safer and more reliable, as per a government notification issued on Tuesday.

The proposed rules are open for public feedback for 30 days before they are finalized. They come at a time when hydrogen is being increasingly promoted as a clean fuel, particularly in transport and industrial use.

A highlight of the draft is the requirement that gas cylinders and their components like valves and regulators must now conform to international benchmarks such as ISO and CGA standards.

Standards like ISO 21011 or CGA V-1 specify the technical requirements for gas cylinder valves, ensuring they can safely handle high-pressure gases.

Similarly, IS/ISO 11114-1 and 11114-2 provide guidance on what kinds of metals or materials should be used in cylinders, depending on the gas being stored, to prevent corrosion or chemical reactions that could lead to accidents.

These rules are meant to ensure that whether it’s a cylinder storing cooking gas or one used in a hydrogen-powered vehicle, the materials and design meet international norms for durability, safety, and compatibility.

For hydrogen in particular, the draft introduces stringent testing rules. Cylinders meant for hydrogen service will now have to pass multiple safety tests prescribed under ISO standards—these include checks for hydrogen leakage, how the metal behaves when absorbing hydrogen over time, and how prone it is to cracking or weakening.

This is crucial because hydrogen, though a clean fuel, can react with metals in ways that are not always visible but could lead to long-term damage or explosions if unchecked.

Further, the draft mandates that any roof over a hydrogen storage facility must follow CGAPS-46 standards—a safety code that deals with fire and structural safety in such installations.

Safe hydrogen ecosystem The amendment also proposes a new rule under Form H of the licensing framework for gas handling facilities: vehicles running on hydrogen must have fuel systems that meet ISO 21266 standards. These cover the safe integration of hydrogen tanks in vehicles, making sure they are tested for real-world conditions like vibrations, impacts, and long-term pressure.

As the government pushes ahead with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aligning safety norms with global expectations is critical for both domestic development and international investment.

“Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, but it comes with its own set of challenges. These rule changes show that the government is serious about building a safe, reliable hydrogen ecosystem,” said a senior official involved in drafting the amendment.