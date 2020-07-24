The Income Tax Department will share bank account details and Permanent Account number (PAN) with investigative and intelligence agencies, according to a report by Press Trust of India. These agencies are — the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Cabinet Secretariat, Intelligence Bureau, Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit and the National Investigation Agency.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, said in an order that information like permanent account number (PAN), Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN), bank account details, summary of IT Returns and tax deducted at source (TDS) and "any other information as mutually agreed" will be shared with the 10 agencies.

The "furnishing and receiving of information to and from" these central agencies will be done through the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). NATGRID is a mechanism envisaged to track suspects and prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels.

The agencies are already authorised to obtain real-time NATGRID data as part of a legal arrangement made in the past.

"While furnishing the information, the specified income-tax authority shall form an opinion that sharing of such information is necessary for the purposes of enabling these agencies/bodies to perform its functions under their respective laws," the CBDT order said.

The CBDT and the NATGRID will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to finalise the latest information-sharing mechanism, it said.

The income tax department and the NATGRID already have an agreement for sharing PAN-related information since 2017. The Cabinet Committee on Security had sanctioned approval to the ₹3,400-crore NATGRID project on April 8, 2010.

(With inputs from agencies)

