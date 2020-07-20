I-T to push for taxpayer compliance

Starting Monday, the department will organize an ‘e-campaign’—shooting emails and text messages to people who have either not filed tax returns or have not offered the right amount for taxation for FY19, going by their high-value transactions that agencies have reported to the department. Assessees have the option to confirm, deny or modify these transactions and file or revise their returns. “This would act as a due diligence report of the taxpayer," said Ved Jain, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.