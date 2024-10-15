Coaching centres face heat for fleecing aspirants with celebrity tutor ads
Summary
- The National Consumer Helpline has received numerous complaints about unethical trade practices by coaching centres to mislead aspirants.
New Delhi: After cracking down on misleading advertisements by IAS coaching institutes featuring successful candidates, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is now turning the screws on centres that fleece aspirants in the name of celebrity teachers, two people aware of the development said.