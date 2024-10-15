Coaching centres face heat for fleecing aspirants with celebrity tutor ads

New Delhi: After cracking down on misleading advertisements by IAS coaching institutes featuring successful candidates, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is now turning the screws on centres that fleece aspirants in the name of celebrity teachers, two people aware of the development said.

The first-of-its-kind action has been initiated against IAS coaching centres and will also be extended to coaching classes for candidates aspiring to take entrance exams for the Indian Institutes of Technology, medical, chartered accountant, law and management courses, among others. While these centres showcase celebrity teachers in advertisements to lure aspirants, the so-called tutors never or rarely take classes.

The apex government institution for safeguarding consumer rights has issued notices to coaching institutes indulging in such unethical practices to make them refund the fees to aspirants who were taken for a ride by falsely promising classes by celebrity tutors.

Rising complaints and student rights

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has received numerous complaints about unethical trade practices by coaching centres to mislead aspirants.

“A common issue raised by students involves the absence of the so-called 'celebrated' guides or faculty members who were advertised as part of the coaching programme," the first person quoted earlier said.

“However, when students realize this and seek a refund, their claims are often denied, with the institutes citing a policy that refunds can only be availed within 15 days of admission," the person said. “This practice has left many aspirants feeling cheated and without recourse."

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has directed IAS coaching centres to adopt a more student-centric approach and discontinue the malpractice of rejecting or declining refund claims.

In FY24, 16,276 students from various coaching classes, including civil services, IIT, medical, CA, and others, approached the helpline after their requests were either declined, rejected, or not adequately addressed by the coaching centres, according to the consumer affairs ministry data.

The data also shows a rising trend in the number of dissatisfied students filing complaints with NCH. In FY22, 4,815 grievances were registered, followed by 5,351 in FY23, and 16,276 in FY24.

In 2024 (January-September), 6,980 students have approached NCH for quick resolution of their issues at the pre-litigation stage.

Neither of the people quoted earlier provided the number of complaints related to promised celebrity teachers failing to conduct classes nor on teaching a few classes throughout the year.

“If there is a breach of trust by the coaching institutes, students are entitled to refunds. The coaching centres cannot deny refunds and should not force students to remain enrolled. They may charge a certain amount for the period a student availed themselves of the services and refund the remaining amount," this person said.

“The ministry also encourages students to register their grievances through NCH," this person said.

Penalties imposed on coaching institutes

Mint reported on 19 August that CCPA has served notices on 45 coaching institutes for allegedly violating consumer rights with misleading advertisements and unethical tactics. Of these, 15 have been penalized, with total fines amounting to ₹38.60 lakh.

The coaching institutes that have been penalised include Rau’s IAS Study Circle, IQRA IAS, Chahal Academy, Analog IAS, APTI PLUS Academy, and Unacademy, each with a penalty of ₹1 lakh; Maluka IAS, EduTap Learning Solutions, Yojana and Plutus IAS, and Sriram’s IAS, each with ₹3 lakh; KSG-Khan Study Group IAS and Shankar IAS Academy with ₹5 lakh; and BYJU’s IAS with ₹10 lakh. Seekers Education was fined ₹50,000, and Skyway Career Hub ₹10,000.

Queries emailed to the IAS coaching centres and the ministry of consumer affairs remained unanswered till press time.

“Business enterprises need to make their processes more transparent and move away from unethical trade practices," said Ashim Sanyal, chief executive officer of Consumer Voice. “Aspirants are often attracted to certain coaching institutes based on the reputation of specific teachers, and when they do not receive this service, they should have the right to a refund of their fees."

