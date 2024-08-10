IAS officer TV Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary of India. Who is he?

  • The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet appointed TV Somanathan as the Cabinet Secretary of India for a tenure of two years, starting August 30

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 06:53 PM IST
TV Somanathan
TV Somanathan

The Narendra Modi government has appointed 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer TV Somanathan as the new Cabinet Secretary, with a tenure set for two years starting 30 August. Somanathan is set to replace Rajiv Gauba, the official order mentioned.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, TV Somanathan is currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.

Also Read | Centre aims to narrow fiscal deficit target in FY26: Somanathan

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS, as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2024.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," an official order said.

Also Read | Finance Commission mandate based on suggestions from states: Finance secretary

Rajiv Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago on August 30, 2019.

Who is TV Somanathan?

TV Somanathan is a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

• Somanathan at present, is the Finance Secretary of India (Department of Expenditure)

•Somanathan had also served as finance expenditure secretary from 2019 to 2021. He had replaced Girish Chandra Murmu, who was appointed the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

• Somanathan has also served as Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office between 2015 and 2017

Also Read | Fin Secy says higher investment in Saving Schemes aims to benefit Sr citizen

TV Somanathan worked as Director at the World Bank Group, Washington DC where he initially joined under its Young Professionals Program

• Somanathan holds a PhD in economics from Calcutta University, an Executive Development Program diploma from Harvard Business School, Master of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Panjab University.

• Somanathan has published numerous articles and papers on economics, finance, governance and public policy in academic journals

Also Read | India will boldly pursue growth: T.V. Somanathan

• Somanathan has served in various positions for both the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu

Somanathan has also briefly remained the Joint Secretary in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Additional Secretary in PMO

• While in Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan served as managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd from 2007 to 2010.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 06:53 PM IST
HomePoliticsPolicyIAS officer TV Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary of India. Who is he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue