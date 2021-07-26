Lok Sabha on Monday cleared a key legislation meant to make it easier for small businesses to monetise their receivables even as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled another Bill on bankruptcy resolution of small businesses.

The Factoring Regulation (amendment) Bill that was tabled in Parliament last year was cleared on Monday. The Bill seeks to liberalise non-banking finance companies’ participation in the factoring business. It also removes the requirement of an entity in this business called factor, to report every transaction within 30 days. The Bill proposes that such finer details will be specified in regulations.

The existing law on factoring business enacted in 2011 allowed RBI authorisation for non-bank finance companies to remain in factoring business only if it was their principal business, that is more than half of assets were to be deployed and income earned from factoring business. The Bill removes this threshold. It is expected to open up the opportunity in this business to more non-bank lenders at a time small businesses are facing the financial stress of the second wave of the pandemic. Factors acquire the receivables of a company at a discount and realises it from the entity which owes the money. This helps the company to monetise its receivables quickly and address any cashflow issues. The Bill enables non-bank lenders other than the previously RBI-licensed NBFC factors to get into the factoring business, according to Ketan Gaikwad, MD and chief executive officer of Receivables Exchange Of India (RXIL), a joint venture between SIDBI and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). This increased competition in the factoring business has increased the potential usage and adoption by MSMEs of the country, Gaikwad said in a statement.

“Allowing non-NBFC factors and other entities to undertake factoring is expected to increase the supply of funds available to small businesses. This may result in bringing down the cost of funds and enable greater access to the credit-starved small businesses, ensuring timely payments against their receivables," said Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO, Vayana Network, a trade financing platform.

Providing liquidity support to micro, small and medium enterprises has been a key element of the government’s strategy to help the economy brave the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. For this, schemes for loan guarantees and credit support were introduced in June as part of the ₹6.28 trillion economic revival package. There are over six crore MSMEs in the country which are a major source of employment generation in rural and urban areas.

The other Bill which is relevant for small businesses tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, 2021 to replace an Ordinance issued in April. This could not be passed due to disruption in the House.

The Ordinance offered a simplified alternative to the bankruptcy code for small businesses so that they could restructure their business without a disruption during the process. Unlike the general bankruptcy resolution provisions, pre-packs do not require the administrator appointed by creditors to take over the control of the company although the management’s actions will be closely monitored.

