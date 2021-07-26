IBC amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, Factoring Regulation Bill cleared

The existing law on factoring business enacted in 2011 allowed RBI authorisation for non-bank finance companies to remain in factoring business only if it was their principal business, that is more than half of assets were to be deployed and income earned from factoring business. The Bill removes this threshold. It is expected to open up the opportunity in this business to more non-bank lenders at a time small businesses are facing the financial stress of the second wave of the pandemic. Factors acquire the receivables of a company at a discount and realises it from the entity which owes the money. This helps the company to monetise its receivables quickly and address any cashflow issues. The Bill enables non-bank lenders other than the previously RBI-licensed NBFC factors to get into the factoring business, according to Ketan Gaikwad, MD and chief executive officer of Receivables Exchange Of India (RXIL), a joint venture between SIDBI and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). This increased competition in the factoring business has increased the potential usage and adoption by MSMEs of the country, Gaikwad said in a statement.