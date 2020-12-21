IBC suspension extended for a full year: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the suspension of fresh bankruptcy proceedings against companies for defaults during the pandemic has been extended to a full year.

The ban on creditors to initiate bankruptcy action against companies for defaults was initially suspended for six months from 25 March, which was later extended by another three months ending 24 December. It has been decided to extend this for a full year.

Sitharaman told business representatives at an interaction with Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce that the government extended various deadlines and eased compliance requirements to ensure companies were not stressed out during the pandemic.

“Even suspension of IBC has been extended even further from 25 December to I think we have moved to say that it can be upto 31 March 2021. The entire year has had the IBC suspended and rightly so because every industry has gone through major stress because of the pandemic and nobody could be drawn towards insolvency process which may have occurred during the pandemic," Sitharaman told business leaders.

An official notification giving finer details was expected at the time of publishing. Extending the suspension of bankruptcy action during the pandemic would keep alive both viable as well as unviable companies, a compromise that policy makers have to accept in order to ensure that the viable ones survive. On the other hand, lifting the IBC suspension could expose even viable ones to the possibility of liquidation if investors do not turn up. Experts have given diverse views about the policy choice.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had said that suspending fresh bankruptcy cases was unfortunate as it viewed bankruptcy resolution as a punishment and not necessarily as a way of restructuring capital structure and ownership, Mint reported on 28 July.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson M S Sahoo explained to Mint in an interview published on Monday that the objective of suspending initiation of bankruptcy proceedings was to protect businesses which are otherwise viable and yet could be liquidated for want of resolution applicants in the wake of the pandemic. Bankruptcy resolution proceedings are going on in the case of corporate defaults that took place before 25 March (non-Covid defaults).

Out of the over 4,000 bankruptcy cases admitted to tribunals so far under IBC, turnaround plans have been cleared in the case of 277 and liquidation proceedings are on in over 1000 cases at the end of September, as per official data available with IBBI.

