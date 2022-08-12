ICRIER dismisses liquor lobby's allegations

“The allegations by one of the officeholders of CIABC are unfortunate and baseless. ICRIER has had no official role in FTA negotiations between India and Australia. The only connection may be our two reports that are publicly available. Our reports dealt with a sensitive topic of international commerce and recommended further liberalization of cross-border trade in the wine sector. While the officeholder is free to pursue his/ her own limited interest, our reports have taken a holistic approach and factored in the interest of producers, user industries, importers, and consumers," ICRIER said.