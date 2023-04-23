'If someone is trying…': NCP's Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar says ‘ready for CM post’2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- Earlier in an interview, reacting to the question of whether he aspires to the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, NCP leader Ajit Pawar asked why 2024, he is prepared for the CM post even now.
Following the buzz of Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Ajit Pawar joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said there was no discussion about the matter in the party.
