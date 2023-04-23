When asked about why there are speculations about Ajit Pawar leaving NCP to join BJP, Sule replied and said, "I find it very amusing. I am very busy with the development works of the state. I hate to say this but there is a lot of gossip going on right now it's unfortunate that nobody is focusing on agrarian crises and farmer issues. These issues should be high on the agenda instead of rumours and speculation about Ajit Pawar in the media."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}