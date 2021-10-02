WASHINGTON : Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is revising guidelines governing which immigrants in the country illegally should be targets for arrest or deportation, to give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers more discretion following complaints from ICE officers and some Republicans that the Biden administration’s initial approach was too restrictive.

Under the new set of guidelines, which will become effective in 60 days, ICE officers would have the latitude to decide which immigrants pose a public-safety threat, rather than follow strict categories the administration put in place earlier this year making only immigrants who have committed aggravated felonies eligible for arrest or deportation.

The updated guidelines respond to complaints from ICE officers that they weren’t being allowed to pursue dangerous felons—ICE briefly put off an operation to pursue sex offenders under the Biden administration’s initial set of guidelines—as well as lawsuits from Texas and other conservative states claiming they were too restrictive.

Under the new guidelines, officers are given a set of factors to consider when deciding whether an immigrant poses a current public-safety threat, Mr. Mayorkas said on a call with reporters on Thursday.

“To treat people and questions of public-safety threats categorically like that actually is not effective and could lead to ineffective and unjust results," Mr. Mayorkas said. “And so therefore we are requiring and, frankly, empowering our workforce to exercise their judgment."

The new factors to consider include the harm suffered by the victim of the crime in question, the length of the immigrant’s prison sentence, the sophistication of the crime and whether or not the immigrant used a gun.

The guidance also encourages officers to weigh potential mitigating factors, such as how long ago the crime occurred, whether the immigrant is too young or old, and what sort of effect deporting the immigrant would have on his or her family members.

Mr. Mayorkas’s guidelines also allow immigration officers to go after anyone they deem poses a national-security or border-security threat—defined as anyone who crossed the border illegally after Nov. 1, 2020. The Department of Homeland Security and the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute both estimate there are about 11 million immigrants in the country without a permanent legal status, and under the Biden administration’s priorities most of them wouldn’t be targets for deportation.

“We do not have the resources to apprehend and seek the removal of every one of these noncitizens," the guidelines state. “Therefore, we need to exercise our discretion."

