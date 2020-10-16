Import of air conditioners with refrigerants banned

Import of air conditioners with refrigerants banned1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.
The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.
"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.
More details awaited
