Home >Politics >Policy >Import of air conditioners with refrigerants banned
Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants is amended from free to prohibited

Import of air conditioners with refrigerants banned

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Staff Writer

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.

"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.

More details awaited

