Import of air conditioners with refrigerants banned

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items.

"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.

More details awaited

Topics air conditioners