Importers may get shipments quicker, face low penalties

India has been consistently working on improving its global ranking in ease of doing business. The World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report had pointed out that India’s reform efforts targeted all the areas measured in the ranking, with a focus on areas such as paying taxes, trading across borders and resolving insolvency. India has made “a substantial leap upward" by improving its position from 130 in the Doing Business 2016 ranking to 63 in Doing Business 2020, as per the World Bank report. The goal of the latest trade facilitation action plan is to help improve India’s position to the top 50. World Bank’s ‘trading across borders’ indicator measures the time and cost associated with the logistics of export and import and covers documentary compliance.