In new poll, 89% of Ukrainians reject ceding land to reach peace with Russia

Just over half in the survey, some 53%, said they believed Ukrainian forces would likely win an even more substantial victory, pushing Russia out of all territory it has occupied in recent years, including Crimea and the Donbas region. About 20% said the war would likely continue as a prolonged military stalemate, while only 6% said the war would end in a cease-fire that allowed Russia to retain occupied parts of the Donbas and the country’s south.

