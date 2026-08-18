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India preps booster sops for nutraceuticals

Priyanka SharmaVijay C Roy
3 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:01 AM IST
India’s nutraceuticals market is projected to expand from $37-38 billion in 2026 to $55-57 billion by 2030, CareEdge Ratings said in a June report.
India’s nutraceuticals market is projected to expand from $37-38 billion in 2026 to $55-57 billion by 2030, CareEdge Ratings said in a June report.(Pexel)
Summary

The food processing ministry has started industry consultations and sought inputs from the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government is drawing up a new incentive framework for India’s nearly $30 billion nutraceutical industry, looking to turn its rapid growth at home into a bigger manufacturing and export opportunity. The food processing ministry has started industry consultations and sought inputs from the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), two officials familiar with the matter said.

New Delhi: The government is drawing up a new incentive framework for India’s nearly $30 billion nutraceutical industry, looking to turn its rapid growth at home into a bigger manufacturing and export opportunity. The food processing ministry has started industry consultations and sought inputs from the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), two officials familiar with the matter said.

Nutraceuticals, derived from food sources that bring health and medical benefits beyond basic nutrition, are broadly grouped into dietary supplements, functional foods, vitamins and minerals-enriched products and functional beverages. Unlike pharmaceuticals that focus on treating disease, nutraceuticals are for disease prevention and long-term wellness.

India’s nutraceuticals market is projected to expand from $37-38 billion in 2026 to $55-57 billion by 2030, CareEdge Ratings said in a June report.

Also Read | New rules to regulate India's booming cosmetology sector

“We are having consultations with the industry. We are reviewing lessons from the current PLI (production-linked incentive) programme in the food processing sector and engaging with industry stakeholders before finalizing the new framework,” said the first person familiar with the development.

The official said government may not necessarily introduce a separate PLI for the nutraceuticals industry but could consider a framework to boost it.

Implemented as a six-year scheme, the 10,900-crore PLI for the food processing sector is slated to end on 31 March 2027. It aims to promote value addition in food processing, expand capacity and create employment, particularly in rural and off-farm sectors. The scheme has made significant progress, attracting investments and boosting capacity. Companies have invested 9,207 crore across 22 states, exceeding their committed investment of 7,722 crore under the scheme.

Mint earlier reported that the government is tightening regulatory oversight for nutraceuticals to curb mislabelling and the unauthorized sale of drug-like formulations as supplements. The initiative aims to enforce stricter safety standards, mandate scientific validation, and clearly define which health supplements will fall under the jurisdiction of food regulator FSSAI and which under the drug watchdog, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The nutraceuticals sector currently functions in an administrative grey area without a nodal ministry driving business development. Regulated by the FSSAI in the health ministry and overlapping with DCGI for high-potency/medical-grade formulations, the sector lacks a dedicated department for commercial and industrial promotion.

Industry view

The industry is pitching for government incentives, seeing growth from the move.

“A focused policy framework can accelerate domestic manufacturing, attract investments, promote R&D (research and development) and innovation, strengthen indigenous ingredients and formulations, and create greater opportunities for Indian brands in global markets,” said Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive of Patanjali Foods Ltd, a major nutraceuticals player. “The opportunity goes beyond manufacturing capacity. Support for R&D, clinical validation, quality infrastructure, technology adoption and global certifications will be critical to building consumer trust and globally competitive Indian brands.”

Ratnesh Lal, chairman of the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on nutraceuticals, sees such incentives as a catalyst for the sector that is seeing “explosive growth,” Yet, a PLI is not the only solution the industry needs, he said, pointing to its teething troubles.

Also Read | Bitter pill: Govt to debar firms submitting fake data for drug approvals

“Financial incentives alone are not enough. Currently, the segment is caught between fragmented implementation, regulatory overlaps and varying interpretations, creating severe compliance confusion and operational hurdles for businesses. A regulator’s core mandate is enforcement, not commercial development. To build true scale, predictability and global competitiveness, nutraceuticals require dedicated institutional ownership under an industry-focused body like the ministry of food processing industries,” said Lal.

The demand is huge, but the industry has regulator gaps that need to be fixed with policy action, he said. “Within direct selling, nutraceuticals account for nearly 80% of our market basket, reflecting widespread public demand for accessible preventive wellness solutions. Establishing clear policy backing, streamlined formats, and cohesive inter-ministerial governance will eliminate regulatory bottlenecks, attract long-term investment, and unlock India’s potential to become a global hub for health and wellness manufacturing,” Lal added.

Queries sent to the health ministry and the ministry of food processing on 7 August remained unanswered.

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Meet the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Read Less
Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomePoliticsPolicyIndia preps booster sops for nutraceuticals

India preps booster sops for nutraceuticals

Priyanka SharmaVijay C Roy
3 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:01 AM IST
India’s nutraceuticals market is projected to expand from $37-38 billion in 2026 to $55-57 billion by 2030, CareEdge Ratings said in a June report.
India’s nutraceuticals market is projected to expand from $37-38 billion in 2026 to $55-57 billion by 2030, CareEdge Ratings said in a June report.(Pexel)
Summary

The food processing ministry has started industry consultations and sought inputs from the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government is drawing up a new incentive framework for India’s nearly $30 billion nutraceutical industry, looking to turn its rapid growth at home into a bigger manufacturing and export opportunity. The food processing ministry has started industry consultations and sought inputs from the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), two officials familiar with the matter said.

New Delhi: The government is drawing up a new incentive framework for India’s nearly $30 billion nutraceutical industry, looking to turn its rapid growth at home into a bigger manufacturing and export opportunity. The food processing ministry has started industry consultations and sought inputs from the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), two officials familiar with the matter said.

Nutraceuticals, derived from food sources that bring health and medical benefits beyond basic nutrition, are broadly grouped into dietary supplements, functional foods, vitamins and minerals-enriched products and functional beverages. Unlike pharmaceuticals that focus on treating disease, nutraceuticals are for disease prevention and long-term wellness.

India’s nutraceuticals market is projected to expand from $37-38 billion in 2026 to $55-57 billion by 2030, CareEdge Ratings said in a June report.

Also Read | New rules to regulate India's booming cosmetology sector

“We are having consultations with the industry. We are reviewing lessons from the current PLI (production-linked incentive) programme in the food processing sector and engaging with industry stakeholders before finalizing the new framework,” said the first person familiar with the development.

The official said government may not necessarily introduce a separate PLI for the nutraceuticals industry but could consider a framework to boost it.

Implemented as a six-year scheme, the 10,900-crore PLI for the food processing sector is slated to end on 31 March 2027. It aims to promote value addition in food processing, expand capacity and create employment, particularly in rural and off-farm sectors. The scheme has made significant progress, attracting investments and boosting capacity. Companies have invested 9,207 crore across 22 states, exceeding their committed investment of 7,722 crore under the scheme.

Mint earlier reported that the government is tightening regulatory oversight for nutraceuticals to curb mislabelling and the unauthorized sale of drug-like formulations as supplements. The initiative aims to enforce stricter safety standards, mandate scientific validation, and clearly define which health supplements will fall under the jurisdiction of food regulator FSSAI and which under the drug watchdog, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The nutraceuticals sector currently functions in an administrative grey area without a nodal ministry driving business development. Regulated by the FSSAI in the health ministry and overlapping with DCGI for high-potency/medical-grade formulations, the sector lacks a dedicated department for commercial and industrial promotion.

Industry view

The industry is pitching for government incentives, seeing growth from the move.

“A focused policy framework can accelerate domestic manufacturing, attract investments, promote R&D (research and development) and innovation, strengthen indigenous ingredients and formulations, and create greater opportunities for Indian brands in global markets,” said Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive of Patanjali Foods Ltd, a major nutraceuticals player. “The opportunity goes beyond manufacturing capacity. Support for R&D, clinical validation, quality infrastructure, technology adoption and global certifications will be critical to building consumer trust and globally competitive Indian brands.”

Ratnesh Lal, chairman of the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on nutraceuticals, sees such incentives as a catalyst for the sector that is seeing “explosive growth,” Yet, a PLI is not the only solution the industry needs, he said, pointing to its teething troubles.

Also Read | Bitter pill: Govt to debar firms submitting fake data for drug approvals

“Financial incentives alone are not enough. Currently, the segment is caught between fragmented implementation, regulatory overlaps and varying interpretations, creating severe compliance confusion and operational hurdles for businesses. A regulator’s core mandate is enforcement, not commercial development. To build true scale, predictability and global competitiveness, nutraceuticals require dedicated institutional ownership under an industry-focused body like the ministry of food processing industries,” said Lal.

The demand is huge, but the industry has regulator gaps that need to be fixed with policy action, he said. “Within direct selling, nutraceuticals account for nearly 80% of our market basket, reflecting widespread public demand for accessible preventive wellness solutions. Establishing clear policy backing, streamlined formats, and cohesive inter-ministerial governance will eliminate regulatory bottlenecks, attract long-term investment, and unlock India’s potential to become a global hub for health and wellness manufacturing,” Lal added.

Queries sent to the health ministry and the ministry of food processing on 7 August remained unanswered.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Read Less
Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomePoliticsPolicyIndia preps booster sops for nutraceuticals
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