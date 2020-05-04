NEW DELHI : The income-tax department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have warned taxpayers not to succumb to the temptation of getting faster refunds by clicking on any fake links.

The tax departments have said that incidence of phishing messages that could seriously compromise taxpayers information is doing the rounds ever since the government's decision for faster tax refunds to support businesses in the difficult period of lockdown.

"Taxpayers Beware !!! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit gst.gov.in for online filings related to GST," CBIC tweeted on the issue.

The income-tax department has also tweeted similarly, suggesting that they are not sending any mails for tax refunds and seeking personal information from taxpayers including their KYC details on mail.

Earlier, the GSTN network also tweeted warning taxpayers against subscribing to website onlinefilingindia.in that is being circulated to get personal information from taxpayers.

"BEWARE of FRAUD website onlinefilingindia.in. It is trying to BAIT taxpayers to reveal personal and bank details. DO NOT respond to messages, mails and lookalike websites which ask for your personal details," GSTN tweeted.

It said that fraud has been reported where miscreants are seen taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis claiming faster processing of taxpayers details through a portal developed by GSTN.

Fraudsters may also pose as tax officials or GSTN personnel and send fake email asking to urgently verify or update the account, GSTN said.

The problem began ever since the government decided to fast track income and GST refunds to help taxpayers during the lockdown period.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

