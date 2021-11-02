India aims for net-zero emissions by 2070, Modi tells COP26

Modi was among the key world leaders who spoke on Monday, the second day of the climate conference, which comes against the backdrop of dire warnings that the world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit). Current projections based on planned emission cuts over the next decade are for it to hit 2.7C (4.9F) by 2100. The main aim of the Glasgow conference is to agree to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit).