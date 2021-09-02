India aims to open finance to millions with user-data system

The 30-year-old businessman gave his consent for the system to grant Lendingkart access to his bank statements. The startup’s algorithms crunched 10,000 variables on the information to determine that Jain was eligible for credit. “Nearly 600,000 rupees ($8,210) came swiftly into my bank account without any collateral," said Jain.Lendingkart has processed more than 2,000 loan applications like Jain’s via the new system in the past weeks and approved a third of them. Without the new system, accessing and processing the customer data would have been significantly more laborious and time-consuming.

