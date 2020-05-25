India an attractive investment destination: Anurag Thakur

Thakur cited several reforms initiated by the government to not only revive the economy but bring it back on track. He said, "Some bold and structural reforms have been initiated such as easing on limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining, which will open up investment in these sectors. Similarly amendments have been brought to Essential Commodities Act and APMC Act which will benefit the farmers They will be able to sell their produce at better price. ₹1 lakh crore has been set aside for the development of agricultural infrastructure in the country."