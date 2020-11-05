India best place for long-term investment: PM Narendra Modi to global investors

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at Confederation of Indian Industry said a very positive and substantive message has gone out from Prime Minister Modi to global investors. "He has clearly outlined the key advantages that India offers to the world such as human resources, innovation and technology strengths and a vibrant business ecosystem with a focus on Environmental, Social and Governance standards. This will go a long way towards attracting foreign investors and assuring them that India is open for business as a stable and resilient partner for them," he added.