India considers reducing import tax on EV post Tesla's investment proposal: Report2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:27 PM IST
The policy that the India government is mulling, sees the import tax reduced to as low as 15% as opposed to the current 100% for cars that cost above ₹33 lakhs and 70% for the rest.
Indian government is considering slashing import tax on electric vehicle for automobile manufacturers if they tie up with a local manufacturing unit. The move comes after Elon Musk's Tesla made an investment proposal to set up a car factory in India, a way to enter the domestic market.