India-EU free trade talks: Carbon tax back on the table
Nehal Chaliawala , Mihir Mishra 4 min read 17 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryNegotiations on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism were earlier kept out of the FTA talks with the EU and the UK to fast-track the discussions
Mumbai/New Delhi: India has convinced the European Union (EU) to include the bloc’s proposed carbon tax in talks on a free trade agreement (FTA), said two officials in the know, ahead of a similar move with the UK.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less