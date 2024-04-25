India eyes to increase oral polio vaccine supply
Recently Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have announced collaboration for enhanced production of OPV.
New Delhi: The Centre is looking to increase the manufacturing capacity of oral polio vaccine (OPV), said Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Apurva Chander. Chander is currently touring Netherlands where he visited the pharmaceutical Bilthoven Biologicals, acquired by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India that manufactures OPV and discussed its production.