‘India faces diverse skill gaps, must tailor skilling to meet industry demands’

The government is working on a strategic plan to boost skill development, as India aims to become a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, when the world's fifth-largest economy celebrates 100 years of independence, Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Union skill development and entrepreneurship ministry, said.

The plan involves creating quality skilling infrastructure, integration of skilling courses with general education, and creating a workforce ready for the international job market.

With the rapid advancement of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, Tiwari highlighted the need to tailor skilling efforts to meet industry demands and make skilling more personalized.

“AI influences skilling in two ways—the delivery of AI as a skill, and changes in the delivery of skilling itself. Our approach includes specialized AI programming for engineers, AI courses for ITIs (industrial training institutes) and schools, and basics of AI for everyone through Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH),” he told Mint in an interview.

Also Read: India needs a data-driven strategy to plug skill development plans “The approach to AI skilling is divided into three categories: AI for Few, which focuses on specialized AI programming for proficient computer engineers; AI for Many, which offers courses on AI applications in machine learning, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, automation, and cybersecurity for ITIs and schools; and AI for All, which provides an understanding of AI fundamentals, common applications, usage of AI tools, and AI ethics for everyone via SIDH portal,” he said.

Current skill gaps in the Indian workforce In response to a question about the biggest skill gaps currently observed in the Indian workforce and how the government is planning to address them, the skill development secretary said, “India faces diverse skill gaps across sectors. To address this, we conduct periodic skill gap studies through Sector Skill Councils and develop District Skill Development Plans. We are also collaborating with various ministries to collect granular skilling information and update demand periodically based on studies by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).”

The government is also collaborating with industries to ensure that the skills being imparted are relevant to the current job market. Industry-led Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) develop in-demand skill qualifications, he said.

The government has flexible training programmes under industrial training institutes. Discussions are ongoing for easier industry adoption of ITIs and demand-side financing of skilling through skill vouchers and revised skill loan schemes, he added.

Also Read: Looking for a foreign job? Govt may help you upgrade your skills “The government is taking several key initiatives to enhance skill development in rural areas and ensure inclusive growth as skilling is now more integrated with sector-specific needs. Programmes like PM-Vishwakarma, Green Hydrogen, and PM-Surya Ghar Yojana focus on upskilling and recognition of prior skills,” Tiwari emphasized.

The Centre has undertaken several inclusive measures, such as board and lodging support under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, special incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises, women apprentices, and people from the northeastern region under the revised National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, he said.

Regarding funding and resources allocated for skill development programmes, he said, “Funding comes from various ministries and states, with efforts converging on the SIDH. We aim to maximize returns on public expenditure through data integration with employment, counselling, and credit systems.”