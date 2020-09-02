India faces dwindling policy options after record GDP slump

Even at 5% growth rates, India’s economy wasn’t expanding fast enough to generate jobs for the more than 10 million young people who enter the workforce each year. The pandemic has now destroyed jobs and pushed millions of people into poverty. The Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a private think tank, estimates that as many as 18.9 million salaried Indians, or 21% of the overall workforce, lost their jobs between April and July, along with nearly 7 million daily wage earners -- like hawkers, roadside vendors and construction workers. The World Bank estimates that nearly 12 million Indians will be pushed into abject poverty in a country where over a fifth earn less than $2 a day.