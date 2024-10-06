“There are two ways to do it. One is to invest yourself and the other is to invite foreign capital. In our case, foreign capital is willing to come in and create jobs because we have skilled manpower… We have to maximize that advantage and try and say look, ‘We will give you good terms and so on, come and invest and use our manpower,’ because the skilled manpower also then gets doubly trained and get additional skills. Thus, it creates the manpower resources for more investments to come in. It has a virtuous, snowballing effect."