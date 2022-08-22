India has finalized fresh green targets, but are they ambitious enough?

The other NDC is to meet 50% of energy needs from non-fossil sources by 2030. India has crossed its existing 40% target, though that did not include hydro power, which makes the new target more ambitious. However, achieving this would require India to almost triple non-fossil capacity in eight years, which is much faster than the historical pace, said Ashwini Hingne, programme manager at World Resources Institute (WRI), India. This has significant challenges in terms of costs as well as feasibility of procuring key raw materials, she said.

