India mulls ban on PubG, Ali Express, over 250 other Chinese apps

The Economic Times was the first to report development, stating that the government has drawn up a list of 275 Chinese apps and will see if there is any violation in terms of national security and user privacy. Tencent-backed PubG, Alibaba-owned Ali Express, phone maker Xiaomi, music streaming app Reso, owned by ByteDance among others are a part of the list of apps that could be banned by the government. "The government may ban all, some or none from the list," the report said.