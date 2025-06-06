India needs to grow by at least 7-8% annually: Parliament panel head Mahtab
Summary
Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Bhartruhari Mahtab stressed on the need to focus on increasing women's participation in the workforce, and strengthening the education system. Mahtab's remarks followed a briefing by chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran.
New Delhi: India needs to grow by at least 7-8% annually in its pursuit to become a developed country by 2047, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Bhartruhari Mahtab said on Friday.
