India to drop ‘Google tax’ from 1 April amid US tariff threats
Summary
- The move to drop the controversial levy, nicknamed the ‘Google tax’ comes in the wake of ongoing trade talks between the US and India.
New Delhi: The government is likely to withdraw the 6% ‘equalization levy’ introduced in 2016 on online advertisement services rendered to Indian businesses by offshore digital economy firms through amendments to the Finance Bill, 2025, to be taken up by Parliament this week, two persons familiar with the development said.