India plans to tackle the impact of air pollution on health at the district level
The Centre is mulling a programme in which district officials will maintain a record of patients visiting hospitals with respiratory illnesses and simultaneously measure the air quality at that time.
New Delhi: Given the growing concerns over the impact of air pollution on public health, the Union government is planning to start a programme wherein district level officials will keep a record of patients who visit hospitals with respiratory illnesses and the air quality at that time.